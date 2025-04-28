KERTEN HOSPITALITY PARTNERS WITH JEEP® AND PETROMIN KSA TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE DESERT EXPERIENCE IN ALULA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2025 – Ireland-based Kerten Hospitality, a trailblazer in lifestyle hospitality, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Jeep® and its authorised dealer in Saudi Arabia, Petromin KSA designed to enhance the guest experience at Cloud 7 AlUla and Dar Tantora The House Hotel in AlUla.

Set to launch this month, the collaboration marks a significant milestone in both the automotive and hospitality industries, uniting two premium brands to provide bespoke lifestyle experiences for high-net-worth travellers visiting the breathtaking region of AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

“This partnership underscores Kerten Hospitality's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our guests,” said.“By aligning our brand with esteemed partners such as Jeep, part of the Stellantis portfolio and Petromin KSA, we are not only enhancing our service offerings but also setting a new benchmark for lifestyle hospitality in the region. Our collaborative efforts are focused on creating an immersive environment that merges the best of both worlds-luxury accommodation and premium automotive experiences-tailored for today's discerning traveller.”

As part of the partnership, Kerten Hospitality will offer exclusive, tailor-made services to Jeep's VIP customers, ensuring a seamless luxury experience. Guests will have access to premium accommodations and world-class hotel amenities and have the opportunity to enjoy bespoke guided desert tours and personal on- and offroad premium driving experiences.

“By collaborating with Kerten Hospitality, we have the opportunity to introduce our premium vehicles to an upscale, lifestyle-driven audience, further strengthening our brand presence in the Kingdom.” said

The Jeep brand is synonymous with adventure and the great outdoors and Kerten Hospitality's properties in AlUla give luxury travellers the opportunity to experience this stunning region first hand. This strategic partnership adds unique value to both customers and guests and we are delighted to further showcase this iconic SUV in Saudi Arabia.”

To further enhance the guest experience, the Jeep brand will provide Cloud 7 AlUla with a fleet of the latest Grand Wagoneer by Jeep SUVs and Dar Tantora with the spacious 7-seater Grand Cherokee L, offering VIP guests a seamless and luxurious travel experience throughout their stay.