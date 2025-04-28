AL ROSTAMANI COMMUNICATIONS RECOGNISED BY HUAWEI FOR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION LEADERSHIP IN UAE's TECH SECTOR

– Al Rostamani Communications, a leading UAE-based systems integrator and member of Al Rostamani Group, founded in the early 1950s by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani, has been named“Best Customer Satisfaction Partner of the Year 2024” by Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT).

The award was presented at the, held recently in Dubai, where the company recognised its top-performing partners across innovation, service delivery, and customer excellence.

The recognition reflects Al Rostamani Communications efforts in building long-term client relationships through consistent service standards and operational reliability. At a time when client experience is becoming a key differentiator in enterprise technology, Al Rostamani Communications ability to deliver personalised service while scaling complex ICT infrastructure has set it apart in the regional market.

“We've always believed that service is where loyalty is built, and that client trust must be earned and protected at every stage of the relationship,” said“Recognition like this only deepens our commitment to deliver experiences that make a measurable difference to our clients' businesses.”

Al Rostamani Communications has invested in what it calls a“high-touch, high-trust” model, rooted in client service and consistency. This approach combines regular on-site visits, transparent communication, fast response times, and structured client satisfaction reviews. The company's operational backbone includes a nationwide service network designed to minimise downtime and ensure business continuity. This service mindset has contributed to one of the highest client retention rates in the UAE's ICT sector.

“At Huawei, we place immense value on partners who share our vision for delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said“Al Rostamani Communications has consistently gone above and beyond to uphold the highest standards of service, ensuring that clients can fully leverage the potential of advanced ICT solutions. We are proud to recognize them as our Best Customer Satisfaction Partner of the Year and look forward to continuing our collaboration to drive innovation and customer success in the UAE.”

For Al Rostamani Communications, the award aligns with Al Rostamani Group's wider priorities, where, and theare seen as essential to sustainable growth. As the UAE advances its digital transformation agenda, partnerships that combine international expertise with local knowledge will be instrumental in building scalable, future-ready infrastructure.

Reflecting on the broader impact of the awardshared

“I would like to congratulate Al Rostamani Communications team on this well-earned achievement. It reflects the strength of their execution, client insight, and service quality across the group. We also thank Huawei for their continued trust in Al Rostamani Communications as a strategic partner.

This collaboration demonstrates how UAE-grown capabilities, when paired with global technology and shared ambition, can deliver tangible value for clients and contribute to the country's long-term development.”

With the UAE positioning itself as a global leader in digital infrastructure and innovation, such partnerships offer a working model for what sustainable, locally driven transformation can look like.