High School Stabbing Attack Leaves Six Injured in South Korea

2025-04-28 05:00:17
(MENAFN) A stabbing spree at a high school in South Korea left at least six people injured, including a teacher, on Monday, according to media reports.

The attack unfolded in Cheongju, about 110 kilometers (68 miles) south of Seoul, when a special education student began assaulting others with a knife.

The victims, who sustained injuries to their faces, abdomens, and other parts of their bodies, were rushed to local hospitals. While some injuries were serious, none of the victims are in critical condition, authorities confirmed.

After the assault, the student, enrolled in the school's special education program, jumped into a nearby reservoir. However, he was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police and educational officials are investigating the incident and are speaking with witnesses to uncover the motive behind the attack.

This incident comes months after a tragic stabbing at an elementary school in Daejeon, where a teacher fatally wounded an 8-year-old girl in February.

