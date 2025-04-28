Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Presence Near Its Borders

Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Presence Near Its Borders


2025-04-28 04:52:39
(MENAFN) Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Monday that Chinese military forces were once again detected around the island for a second day in a row.

Between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, 29 Chinese aircraft, 10 naval vessels, and four official ships were monitored near Taiwan, according to media reports.

Of the 29 Chinese planes, 16 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering the island’s northern, central, southwestern, and eastern air defense identification zones.

In response, Taiwan dispatched its own aircraft, naval vessels, and activated coastal missile systems to track the movements of China’s forces.

China has consistently escalated its military exercises around Taiwan in recent years, asserting its claim over the island, which Taipei regards as independent.

This month alone, Taiwan has reported 467 instances of Chinese military aircraft and 253 ships approaching its territory.

Beijing has not yet responded to Taiwan’s latest allegations.

MENAFN28042025000045017169ID1109479535

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search