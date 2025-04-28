403
Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Presence Near Its Borders
(MENAFN) Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Monday that Chinese military forces were once again detected around the island for a second day in a row.
Between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, 29 Chinese aircraft, 10 naval vessels, and four official ships were monitored near Taiwan, according to media reports.
Of the 29 Chinese planes, 16 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering the island’s northern, central, southwestern, and eastern air defense identification zones.
In response, Taiwan dispatched its own aircraft, naval vessels, and activated coastal missile systems to track the movements of China’s forces.
China has consistently escalated its military exercises around Taiwan in recent years, asserting its claim over the island, which Taipei regards as independent.
This month alone, Taiwan has reported 467 instances of Chinese military aircraft and 253 ships approaching its territory.
Beijing has not yet responded to Taiwan’s latest allegations.
