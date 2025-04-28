403
Global Markets React Positively to Trump’s Tariff Shift
(MENAFN) Global markets showed signs of optimism following a change in U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on tariffs, fueling hopes that a trade war could be avoided. Washington is currently holding multiple tariff negotiations with various countries, which has lifted investor confidence.
Trump stated on Friday that the U.S. is "very close" to reaching a deal with Japan amid ongoing discussions over U.S. tariffs, according to media reports.
This statement came as Japan's economy minister and chief negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, prepares for a three-day visit to the U.S. starting Wednesday for the second round of tariff talks with Washington.
During his visit to the White House last week as Trump’s first foreign trade negotiator, Akazawa urged the U.S. to reconsider tariffs on a range of Japanese exports, especially those from the nation’s key automobile industry.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remarked on Thursday that talks with South Korea "may be moving faster" than predicted.
"We had a very successful bilateral meeting with the Republic of South Korea today. We may be moving faster than I thought, and we will be talking technical terms as early as next week as we reach an agreement on understanding as soon as next week," Bessent stated to reporters at the White House.
"So South Koreans came early. They came with their A game, and we will see if they follow through on that," Bessent further noted.
On Tuesday, South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok traveled to the U.S. to participate in the initial round of trade talks with U.S. officials.
