Trump Addresses Zelensky’s Change in Attitude Towards Russia
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump recently shared his observations about Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky following their meeting in the Vatican over the weekend.
According to Trump, Zelensky appeared to be "calmer" and seemed more open to negotiating with Moscow compared to their earlier meeting in the Oval Office, which was marked by tension.
Before boarding Air Force One on Sunday, Trump spoke with reporters and noted that the atmosphere during their latest encounter was significantly different from the "little dispute" in February, where the Ukrainian delegation was escorted out of the White House.
Trump remarked, "I see him as calmer. I think he understands the picture. And I think he wants to make a deal. I don’t know if he wanted to make a deal [before]. I think he wants to make a deal."
Earlier this week, Trump also informed the media that, under any peace settlement, "Crimea will stay with Russia," suggesting that even Zelensky had come to terms with this reality, despite public claims to the contrary.
When asked if he believed Zelensky was now ready to "give up" Crimea, Trump responded, "Oh, I think so, yeah."
Zelensky, however, has consistently maintained that Kiev would never officially recognize Crimea as part of Russia.
Trump has criticized this stance in the past, calling it "very harmful to the peace negotiations."
