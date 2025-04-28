403
Russia Reveals Evidence of War Crimes During Invasion of Kursk
(MENAFN) The Russian Investigative Committee has uncovered additional proof and gathered testimonies of purported war crimes committed during the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk Region.
These include the killings of civilians seeking food and murders that took place amid widespread looting.
The agency has emphasized several new cases over the past week, revealing the accounts of those who managed to survive the Ukrainian occupation.
One such account came from a woman living in the village of Plekhovo.
She stated that Ukrainian forces killed her son in early September 2024 while he was attempting to collect food from his house.
“According to the mother’s testimony, the man’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds and his hands tied,” said Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee.
The woman also shared that Ukrainian troops launched a looting campaign right after entering the region in early August of the previous year.
They broke into homes and garages, stealing people’s possessions, including their cars.
Another similar incident was reported by a resident of Bondarevka, a village near Sudzha.
The woman described how Ukrainian forces killed a local man who had gone out to collect bread.
According to her account, the civilian was shot while riding his bicycle down the street.
