CENTCOM Refuses to Release Details on Yemen Operations
(MENAFN) US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday that it would not release specific information about its operations in Yemen.
“To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited disclosing details of our ongoing or future operations.”
"We are very deliberate in our operational approach, but will not reveal specifics about what we’ve done or what we will do," it added.
As of March 15, US forces have been engaged in an "intense and sustained" campaign against the Houthi group in Yemen. The mission aims to restore freedom of navigation and strengthen American deterrence efforts, with CENTCOM noting that the operations have had "lethal effects" on the Houthis.
"We will continue to increase the pressure and further disintegrate Houthi capabilities as long as they continue to impede freedom of navigation," it further noted.
Since the launch of Operation Rough Rider, the US military has reportedly targeted over 800 sites.
President Donald Trump, in a statement last month, revealed that he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."
The Houthis have been targeting vessels in the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023, in protest of the Israeli assault on Gaza, which has claimed more than 52,000 lives. After a ceasefire was established in Gaza in January, the Houthis halted their attacks, but resumed them following the resumption of Israeli airstrikes last month.
