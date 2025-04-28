403
Kiev operative gets charged in Russian general’s murder
(MENAFN) Russian authorities have charged a man in connection with a car bomb attack that killed Russian Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior general, in a Moscow suburb on April 25. The suspect, Ignat Kuzin, has confessed to carrying out the attack under instructions from Ukrainian intelligence services, according to Russia's Investigative Committee.
Kuzin, 42, faces charges for terrorism and illegal handling and manufacturing of explosives. A spokesperson for the Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, confirmed that Kuzin admitted to his involvement and agreed to testify during further investigations. Kuzin was arrested shortly after the bombing, which took place outside Moskalik’s home in Balashikha.
Investigators said Kuzin was recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in 2023 and was promised $18,000 for his role. He had moved to Russia in September 2023 to await further instructions from his Ukrainian handler. In late 2024, Kuzin received the order to target Moskalik. He began monitoring the general’s activities, renting an apartment near his residence, and preparing the bomb by planting it in a car. Kuzin also set up surveillance equipment to monitor the scene.
The bomb was detonated remotely on April 25, killing Moskalik instantly. Investigators noted that an unidentified Ukrainian operative carried out the detonation. Kuzin, originally from Sumy, Ukraine, was reportedly detained in Turkey and is believed to hold a Ukrainian residence permit.
