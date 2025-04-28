Pulkit And Isabelle Celebrate The Fusion Of Cultures In ‘Ban Piya’ Song From ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) The festive song 'Ban Piya' from the upcoming film“Suswagatam Khushaamadeed” has been unveiled.

The peppy track features Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif in a beautiful celebration of cultures coming together. The song highlights the vibrant fusion of traditions. 'Ban Piya' is sung by Armaan Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Amol Shrivastava, and Abhishek Talented. Composed by Amol-Abhishek and with lyrics by Abhishek Talented, the track is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

The romantic number also shows Pulkit and Isabelle's sparkling chemistry, set against vibrant, celebratory backdrops. Their playful romance reflects the film's core theme of love transcending boundaries.

Speaking about the song, director Dhiraj Kumar shared,“Ban Piya' isn't just a song - it's the heart of the film's festive and vibrant spirit. Pulkit and Isabelle brought so much energy and freshness to it. We wanted the song to feel like a true celebration of cultures coming together, and I'm thrilled with how it has shaped up. We shot this song on a very large scale. This song truly is the soul of my film, and I believe it perfectly sets the tone for the rest of the story.”

Ganesh Acharya added,“Choreographing 'Ban Piya' was a blast! We wanted the dance to match the song's festive and energetic vibe. Pulkit and Isabelle's chemistry was incredible, and we shot it on a grand scale to capture the celebratory spirit of the film.”

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar,“Suswagatam Khushamadeed” revolves around a cross-cultural romance between Aman and Noor, two individuals from diverse backgrounds. The film highlights themes of love, friendship, empathy, and togetherness, illustrating how love can bridge cultural divides.

Produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, and Suneel Rao, and co-produced by Javed Deoriawale, Ajay Baranwal, Sanjay Surana, Ashfa Hassan, and Sadiya Asim, the film also stars Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, the late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, the late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat, and Sajjad Delafrooz.

The movie is slated to hit cinemas on May 16, 2025.