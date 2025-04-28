403
Deadly Boat Crash in Florida Kills One, Injures Dozen
(MENAFN) A boat collided with a ferry off the coast of Florida on Sunday night, resulting in one fatality and leaving 12 others injured.
Clearwater Police confirmed that a passenger aboard the ferry, which was carrying more than 40 people at the time of the incident, lost their life.
"All of the injuries are from the ferry. The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene," local authorities stated in a social media update.
After the crash, the ferry was left stranded on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway Bridge. All passengers and patients were successfully evacuated, the authorities reported.
Due to the number of injuries, the local fire department classified the situation as a mass casualty event, leading to multiple trauma alerts and the airlift of two critically injured individuals by helicopter.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are now leading the investigation into the crash, according to Clearwater Police.
