Man Faces Murder Charges After Deadly Car Attack at Vancouver Festival
(MENAFN) A man has been charged with murder following a horrific incident at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, where a car drove into a crowd, killing 11 people. The attack occurred during a celebration of Filipino heritage, police confirmed Sunday.
Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, faces eight counts of second-degree murder after the deadly event on Saturday night. The local resident was apprehended at the scene by police after witnesses and bystanders helped detain him.
"The charge assessment is ongoing and further charges are anticipated," mentioned authorities in a statement.
Lo has already appeared in court and is being held in custody.
The victims, aged between 5 and 65, were struck when Lo's car collided with the crowd attending Lapu Lapu Day, a Filipino cultural event honoring Lapu-Lapu, an indigenous chief who fought against Spanish colonization in the 1500s.
In addition to the fatalities, more than 20 others sustained injuries.
Police emphasized they are "confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism."
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed the nation's collective grief, calling the event a tragedy that left all Canadians "shocked, devastated, and heartbroken."
"This is the darkest day in our city's history," remarked Interim Police Chief Steve Rai.
