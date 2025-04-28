403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Engages in Discussions on U.S.-Iran Talks
(MENAFN) Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, conducted separate phone calls on Sunday with his Omani and Iranian counterparts, as well as with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. These discussions centered on the third round of negotiations between the United States and Iran.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Abdelatty received updates on the talks, which took place Saturday in Muscat, the Omani capital, from Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.
During the conversations, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for initiatives that seek political solutions via dialogue and negotiation. He emphasized that these efforts contribute to greater regional stability and security. He also expressed optimism that the negotiations would lead to a balanced political agreement, helping to alleviate regional tensions.
Oman has played a pivotal role in mediating between the U.S. and Iran, aiming to reduce their differences and promote broader regional stability. The first round of talks took place in Muscat on April 12, followed by the second round in Rome.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Abdelatty received updates on the talks, which took place Saturday in Muscat, the Omani capital, from Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.
During the conversations, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for initiatives that seek political solutions via dialogue and negotiation. He emphasized that these efforts contribute to greater regional stability and security. He also expressed optimism that the negotiations would lead to a balanced political agreement, helping to alleviate regional tensions.
Oman has played a pivotal role in mediating between the U.S. and Iran, aiming to reduce their differences and promote broader regional stability. The first round of talks took place in Muscat on April 12, followed by the second round in Rome.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment