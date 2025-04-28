PM Modi's Guarantee Being Fulfilled, Say BJP Leaders As CM Gupta Launches Ayushman Vay Vandana Card In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The Delhi government on Monday launched its ambitions health insurance scheme by distributing Ayushman health cards to elderly people aged 70 years and above, making them eligible for free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh. The 'Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme', proposed to be offered to six lakh beneficiaries in phases, is part of a promise made by the ruling BJP ahead of Assembly elections which saw the party end its 27-year drought in Delhi politics.

As Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card for senior citizens under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other senior leaders said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee was being fulfilled.

The launch event was held at Thyagaraj Stadium, marking a major step in providing free healthcare to Delhi's elderly population.

Under the scheme, senior citizens will be entitled to free medical treatment worth Rs 10 lakh annually, comprising Rs 5 lakh under the central Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and an additional Rs 5 lakh provided by the Delhi government as supplementary health insurance.

The event saw the participation of top BJP leaders and ministers including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar, Ministers Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, and BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, alongside several party MLAs.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra remarked,“These schemes could have been implemented in Delhi earlier, but the previous government halted all the central health schemes. Today, every guarantee is being fulfilled. This was Prime Minister Modi's guarantee, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has fulfilled this guarantee.”

Bidhuri, who chaired the BJP's Delhi manifesto committee, said,“In our party's manifesto, we promised that the first Cabinet decision would be to implement Ayushman Bharat in Delhi. That promise has been kept.”

Minister Ashish Sood praised the leadership, saying,“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has fulfilled the announcement made by her.”

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh added,“I am deeply grateful that this is happening through my efforts. The Prime Minister's vision is now being realised on the ground.”

BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay said, "From today, all senior citizens aged 70 and above will receive the Vay Vandana scheme card. Under the Prime Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana, everyone will be able to avail of cashless treatment in hospitals."

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card will allow senior citizens to access cashless treatment at a vast network of empanelled hospitals.

Distribution of the cards began on Monday, with government officials stating that all eligible residents aged 70 and above would be gradually covered under the scheme.