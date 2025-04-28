403
Lavrov Defends Russia's Stance on Talks with Ukraine, US
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed during an interview on Sunday, reaffirming that Moscow remains committed to seeking a “balance of interests” with both Ukraine and the United States.
A journalist stated that she had not heard from Lavrov that Russia was prepared to make any concessions on any issues thus far.
Lavrov quickly responded, asserting, “No, my brief answer is you are wrong.”
He further clarified that he had consistently emphasized Russia's willingness to pursue a balance of interests concerning both Ukraine and its strategic relationship with the United States.
He expressed that if this approach was not considered by Brennan’s station as an indication of Russia's readiness for negotiations, then he was at a loss for how to be more direct in his responses.
The Russian Foreign Minister also confirmed that Russia is maintaining ongoing communications with Washington regarding the situation in Ukraine.
He expressed approval of United States Leader Donald Trump’s attempts to facilitate mediation efforts. Lavrov remarked that there were "several signs that we are moving in the right direction."
However, he underscored that Russia seeks assurances that any ceasefire would not be exploited to strengthen Ukraine's military and emphasized that the flow of arms to Ukraine should cease.
