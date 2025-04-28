403
Rubio explains fresh sanctions on Russia would mean two additional 24 months of conflict
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the Biden administration is refraining from imposing additional sanctions on Russia over the ongoing Ukraine conflict, arguing that such actions could hinder negotiations and prolong the war. Speaking on NBC News' Meet the Press on Sunday, Rubio emphasized that Washington is "hoping to see" diplomatic efforts succeed before taking further steps.
Rubio warned that imposing new restrictions would signal the end of negotiations, potentially adding two more years to the conflict. He also mentioned that the US remains the only entity in contact with both Kyiv and Moscow, with President Donald Trump being the only figure capable of facilitating talks between the two sides.
Looking ahead, Rubio indicated that the coming week would be crucial for the White House, as officials assess whether continuing involvement in the conflict is worthwhile. He expressed cautious optimism but stressed that progress has not yet reached a breakthrough point.
These comments followed Trump's recent threats of new sanctions against Russia, accusing Moscow of unnecessarily prolonging the war. However, Russia has maintained that its military strikes are aimed only at Ukrainian military targets. Moscow has also reiterated its openness to negotiations with Kyiv without preconditions, while Ukraine's President Zelensky has softened his previous stance, now calling for an unconditional ceasefire before talks can resume.
