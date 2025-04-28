Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To The Sudan's Ambassador
HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Sunday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to the State of Qatar Ahmed Abdel-Rahman Siwar Al Dahab, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
