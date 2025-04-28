Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tanzanian Foreign Minister Meets Qatari Ambassador


2025-04-28 03:17:22
(MENAFN- APO Group)


HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania Mahmoud Thabit Kombo met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tanzania Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

