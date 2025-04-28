United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Vice President Congratulate President Of Togo On Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Gnassingbé and to Prime Minister Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé.

