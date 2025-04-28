Iranian Egyptian Foreign Ministers Talk Range Of Issues On Phone

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Aty, held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, this Sunday afternoon.

He expressed condolences to the Iranian nation over the incident at Shahid Rajaei Port and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister also briefed his Iranian counterpart on the latest developments regarding Egypt's ongoing efforts to halt the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinian territories and to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged population of Gaza.

The Iranian Foreign Minister described the continued blockade of food and medicine to Gaza, combined with the massacre of innocent civilians, as an unprecedented crime in the history of humanity. Araghchi held the United States and other supporters of the Zionist regime complicit in and accessory to Israel's genocide and war crimes. Stressing the urgent need to counter the Zionist regime's policy of forcibly displacing the people of Gaza and the West Bank, he described the global community's indifference toward these atrocities as both astonishing and alarming.

Araghchi also briefed the Egyptian Foreign Minister on the latest developments concerning the indirect Iran-US talks.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran.