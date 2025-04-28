Bitcoin Consolidates Near $94,000 As Institutional Investors Drive Market Momentum

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from April 28, 2025, shows Bitcoin holding steady at $94,358, up 0.11% in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has maintained its upward trajectory after surging 10% last week.
It is now pushing toward the significant $95,000 resistance level. The recent rally corresponds with positive messages from the Trump administration regarding import taxes and strong corporate earnings reports.
These factors have enhanced overall market sentiment and fueled Bitcoin's impressive performance throughout April. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have achieved remarkable success with $3.1 billion in net inflows over just five days.
This surge in institutional investment highlights growing confidence in digital assets. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted how quickly "flows can go from 1st gear to 5th gear" in the current market environment.
Technical analysis indicates Bitcoin is experiencing strong support above $90,500, with immediate resistance at $96,000. The cryptocurrency briefly touched $94,900 on April 23, pushing the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to 72, firmly in the "Greed" zone.
This price surge added approximately $26 billion in value to long-term holder wallets. The Bitcoin supply in profit has crossed a critical bullish threshold, with 16.7 million BTC sitting in profit across various wallets.
Recent Market Trends and Altcoin Highlights
Historically, similar patterns in 2016, 2020, and earlier in 2024 preceded major bull runs. This metric reinforces positive sentiment as Bitcoin continues to hold strong near key levels.
Altcoins are showing mixed performance. Solana has outperformed both Bitcoin and Ethereum, driven by the recent launch of Canada's first Solana spot ETF on April 16.
XRP has also emerged as a standout performer, continuing to build on recent gains despite the broader market's pause. Meanwhile, Ethereum trades below $1,800, struggling to maintain upward momentum.
The ecosystem faces challenges as fees plunged to five-year lows in April 2025 due to declining demand for smart contract operations. Community members have suggested a new dynamic fee structure to balance revenue generation with fair charge extraction.
Looking ahead, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are watching 72 crypto-related ETFs awaiting SEC approval. These funds cover major cryptocurrencies like XRP, Litecoin, and Solana, as well as niche assets.
Despite the influx of altcoin ETF applications, the SEC has approved only Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs so far, with Bitcoin ETFs dominating approximately 90% of global crypto fund assets.
Market analysts remain cautiously optimistic about Bitcoin's prospects, with many expecting continued institutional investment to drive prices higher in the coming months.
Technical Analysis Snapshot
Coin
Current Price
24h Change
Key Resistance
Key Support
Technical Outlook
| BTC
| $94,328
| +0.35%
| $96,000
| $90,500
| Bullish, but facing resistance
| ETH
| $1,798
| -0.11%
| $1,650, $1,800
| $1,605, $1,550
| Stable, bullish above $1,650
| XRP
| $2.27
| +4.65%
| $2.22–$2.24, $2.74
| $2.11, $2.15
| Breakout possible, short-term volatility
| SOL
| $149.97
| +2.35%
| $153, $180
| $129, $120
| Bullish reversal if above $145
| LTC
| $73.28
| +1.11%
| $75
| $70
| Modest gains, tracking majors
