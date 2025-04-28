'Do Something': Supreme Court To Centre, OTT Platforms On Obscene Content

MENAFN - Live Mint) Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Centre, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Ullu, ALTT, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and others on a PIL seeking direction to Centre to take appropriate steps to prohibit the streaming of obscene content on OTT and social media platforms, ANI reported.

“You should do something about it,” said SC to Centre on plea to ban streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT, social media platforms.

SC said allegations were made that we are encroaching into the executive's domain.

