Emirates To Offer 2 Million Premium Economy Seats By End Of 2025

As part of that, Emirates will introduce a slew of refurbished Boeing 777 and Airbus A380s with upgraded cabins to 8 more cities on its network in the coming months. By end of 2025, the total number of cities served by refurbished Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s and newly delivered A350s will reach over 70 cities. All of these aircraft feature premium economy cabins.







The airline will roll out its refreshed A380s to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Nice and Perth and its upgraded Boeing 777s to Madrid, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket and Frankfurt, as well as another refitted Boeing 777 service to Dublin.

Since the start of the refurbishment program in November 2022, Emirates has upgraded the interiors of 51 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, now flying to 38 destinations. The airline's plans include entire cabin refurbishments of 219 aircraft, representing 110 Airbus A380s and 109 Boeing 777s.

Airline's retrofit program represents largest in aviation history, with ramped up investment of US $5 billion and 219 aircraft slated for refresh.

-N