The Waning Deterrence Of America's Nuclear Arsenal

MENAFN - Asia Times) As costs soar and rivals surge ahead, the US nuclear arsenal stands at a crossroads between urgent modernization and strategic overreach.

This month, the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released a report stating that there has been a significant 25% rise in the projected costs of maintaining and modernizing the US nuclear arsenal, now estimated at US$946 billion for 2025-2034.

The biennial report attributes the increase primarily to higher costs in projects like the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program, which has surged 81% above initial estimates, and a shift in the covered timeframe.

The allocation includes $357 billion for operations, $309 billion for delivery system modernization, $72 billion for facility upgrades, $79 billion for command and control modernization, and $129 billion to anticipate cost overruns.

The US Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of Energy (DOE) share funding responsibilities, with the DOD focusing on delivery systems and the DOE, via the National Nuclear Security Administration, managing warhead upgrades.

Strategic systems, including submarines and ICBMs, account for $454 billion, with tactical systems projected at $15 billion, with the costs related to nuclear command and control totaling $154 billion. The highest expenditures are expected by 2031, surpassing 13.2% of the DOD's total acquisition budget.

The report underscores the growing financial burden of nuclear modernization amid strategic imperatives, raising questions about cost management and budget sustainability.

The US's current nuclear modernization strategy risks strategic overstretch, as soaring costs, aging arsenals, an overburdened industrial base, and an unclear posture toward limited nuclear war undermine its ability to deter China effectively while maintaining global stability.

This month, The Heritage Foundation released a documentary warning that US nuclear capabilities may no longer be enough to deter China from invading Taiwan.