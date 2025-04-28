MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Porsche Design Tower Bangkok and Curvistan Bangkok Host an Exclusive Preview of the "Electrifying Past. Present. Future." Exhibition" data-link=" Design Tower Bangkok and Curvistan Bangkok Host an Exclusive Preview of the "Electrifying Past. Present. Future." Exhibition" class="whatsapp" BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 -Porsche Design Tower Bangkok showcased its commitment to innovation by hosting an exclusive evening reception with Curvistan Bangkok, a premier destination for the Porsche community, for the new 'Electrifying Past. Present. Future.' exhibition. Esteemed guests enjoyed a first look at the exhibition that highlights Porsche's groundbreaking technology in electric and hybrid drivetrains since the 1900s, underscoring the brand's pioneering spirit for more than 100 years and its position as a leader in innovation. The evening concluded with an exclusive private dinner for VIP guests.1. Miss Napason Chotikawanich, Content Creator on 'Bird Eye View' YouTube Channel2. Miss Porntip Attakanwong, Co-founder and Creative Director at ATT19 Contemporary Art Gallery3. Mr. Veekrit Palarit, Founder and Managing Director NORSE Republic4. Miss Melissa Chollasap, Managing Director of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok5. Mr. Chanond Ruangkritya, Founder & CEO of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok6. Mr. Stefan Bogner, Co-founder of Curvistan Bangkok7. Miss Aroonnapa Panichjaroon, Thai Celebrity8. Mr. Michael Vetter, Managing Director of Porsche ThailandThis approach to promoting electric mobility extends to Porsche Design Tower Bangkok. The forward-thinking design is found in each Passion Space, with a personalized luxury garage equipped with state-of-the-art features such as air quality control, acoustic insulation and an EV ready electrical system, supporting the global shift towards electric mobility for future living.Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, the iconic project featuring 22 exclusive 'Sky Villas', is Asia's first Porsche Design Tower and the first automotive branded residence in the city. Stay tuned as more details will be revealed during the show unit launch mid-2025.Hashtag: #PorscheDesignTowerBangkok

