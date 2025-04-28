EGA And Ministry Of Education Announce Winners Of This Year's EGA Aluminium Design And Innovation Challenge

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the biggest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced the winners of the EGA Aluminium Design and Innovation Challenge, run in partnership with the Ministry of Education. The challenge aims to inspire school students' interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The winning teams were recognised by His Excellency Omar Al Dhaheri, Assistant Undersecretary for the School Operations Sector (Abu Dhabi) at the Ministry of Education, and Khalid Essa Buhumaid, Senior Vice President, Government Relations at Emirates Global Aluminium, at a ceremony held at EGA's site in Al Taweelah in Abu Dhabi.

The EGA Aluminium Design and Innovation Challenge is part of EGA's Engineer the Future programme, which seeks to encourage school children to study and pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. So far this academic year, EGA's Engineer the Future has engaged over 6,950 school students, including more than 4,000 female students.

EGA is a major employer of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals, with over 1,500 people working in these fields at the company, including more than 500 UAE nationals.

The design challenge engages students from grades nine to 12 to creatively use science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skills to address real-life challenges with aluminium. Over the course of four weeks, students were mentored by EGA engineers and provided with the necessary resources and tools to complete their projects.

Over 300 teams from schools across the UAE participated in the EGA Aluminium Design and Innovation Challenge this year, compared to 163 in 2024. The 63 shortlisted teams were invited to creatively design an innovative project using aluminium in one of the challenge categories – architecture, product design, sustainable mobility, and space solutions.

This year's first-place winning teams in each category are Fatima Al Zahraa School in the category of architecture, Nahel School in the category of product design, Dubai National School – Barsha in the category of space solutions, and Jameela Buheired School in the category of sustainable mobility.

His Excellency Omar Al Dhaheri,Assistant Undersecretary for School Operations Sector (Abu Dhabi) at the Ministry of Education, extended his congratulations to the competition winners. He praised the leading-edge partnership with EGA and its vital role in developing students' practical skills to achieve the UAE's aspirations across vital sectors that require building national cadres with a high level of capability, excellence, and innovation.

His Excellency added: 'Through its various programmes and collaborations with organisations in the public and private sectors, the Ministry of Education proactively works to create opportunities for students to showcase their innovation capabilities and put their acquired knowledge and skills into practice through tangible, real-world projects that offer significant value to society.'

Khalid Essa Buhumaid, Senior Vice President of Government Relations at Emirates Global Aluminium, said: 'Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are all essential for the UAE's achievement of Operation 300bn, the national industrial growth strategy. EGA aims to grow the future national industrial workforce of the UAE through many student outreach programmes, including Engineer the Future. I was pleased to see top-quality aluminium applications by bright young minds that will one day lead the future of UAE industry.'

Earlier this year, EGA launched a new student engagement and mentorship programme for female UAE students. Ershaad aims to encourage and prepare young women to pursue careers in industry with a focus on enhancing critical skills for professional development through dedicated mentoring by EGA experts.