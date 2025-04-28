United Foods Company Reports Strong FY2024 Performance

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Board of Directors proposes 100% cash dividend of paid-up capital, reflecting robust financial performance and dedication to consistent returns to shareholders

Financial Highlights (Year ended 31 December 2024):



Sales volumes increased 5.9%, highlighting strong market demand across core categories

Gross revenue reached record of AED 601.7 million, up from AED 589.4 million in 2023

Gross profit expanded 8% to AED 99.6 million, underscoring operational efficiency

Profit before tax and remuneration is increased by 22% to AED. 37.5 million

Net profit after tax and remuneration was AED 30.8 million

Earnings per share increased 11% to AED 1.02 (2023: AED 0.92), representing stronger shareholder returns Total assets increased to AED 439.4 million, while equity reached AED 344.5 million

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 28 April 2025 - United Foods Company (PSC) (DFM: UFC), a leading UAE-based food manufacturing and distribution company, announced financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2024.

Against a backdrop of geopolitical volatility and rising costs, United Foods achieved significant growth in revenue and profitability and reinforced its strong financial and market position, delivering on its long-term strategy for development. Total gross revenue rose to a record AED 601.7 million, supported by a 5.9% increase in sales volumes.

Profitability strengthened as gross profit increased 8% to AED 99.6 million, supported by improved cost controls, procurement optimisation, and product mix enhancements. Net profit before tax increased 11% to AED 33.9 million. Net profit after tax remained stable at AED 30.8 million.

The Board of Directors proposed a cash dividend of 100% of the paid-up capital for 2024, equivalent to AED 1 per share or AED 30.25 million in total. This proposed dividend payout, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, reflects the Group's strong financial position and its continued focus on delivering value to its shareholders. United Foods Company is one of only three companies in the UAE to propose 100% cash dividend.

Fethi Khiari, Chief Executive Officer at United Foods Company, commented,“In all, 2024 was a milestone year of achievement for United Foods. We increased sales volumes and revenue, protected margins, continued to deliver dynamic, high-quality products and diversified our product portfolio to better delight our customers. These key initiatives have enabled us to reinforce our robust position in the UAE and in all the markets we serve.

I am pleased to announce that under the recommendation of the Board, there will be 100% cash dividend of the paid-up capital for 2024 in line with our sustainable and progressive dividend policy, at our Annual General Meeting. We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and trust in us.

Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to our strategic path that will enhance value for our shareholders, as we continue to scale our operations and invest in automation and efficiency. Our commitment to Emiratization remains core to our corporate vision, and we are proud to be building a business that is both future-fit and locally rooted.”

Operational and strategic highlights:

The Group invested AED 12.8 million in capital expenditure, primarily directed towards the installation of two new product lines: fractionation unit and PET blowing machine to produce bio-degradable bottles.

Operational performance and outlook

Throughout 2024, United Foods maintained a sharp focus on cost efficiency and working capital management. Total assets rose to AED 439.4 million, while equity increased to AED 344.5 million. The Group continued investing in manufacturing upgrades and digital tools to drive long-term competitiveness.

Strategic efforts to support national priorities of food security also gained traction, with new initiatives to advance Emiratization across departments. These efforts position the Group to contribute meaningfully to national development while attracting and retaining skilled local talent. United Foods remains focused on expanding regional distribution, enhancing product innovation, and deepening its ESG practices, ensuring long-term sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.