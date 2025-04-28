Update: AKVA Group ASA: Correction Of Invitation To Capital Markets Day 2025

Please see the updated announcement below:

AKVA Group ASA (AKVA) is pleased to invite investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to our Capital Markets Day (CMD) on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The CMD will be hosted at our headquarters in Klepp, Norway, and will provide a comprehensive update on AKVA Group's strategic roadmap, financial ambitions, and cutting-edge technological solutions across our Sea Based , Land Based , and Digital business segments.

The event will feature presentations by the company's executive management and key operational leaders.

Agenda (CEST):

11:00 – Arrival and networking lunch

12:00 – 15:00 – CMD presentations followed by Q&A sessions

15:00 – 17:00 – Site-visit and product demonstrations

17:00 – 17:30 – Refreshments

17:30 – Dinner

Presenters:

Knut Nesse, CEO

Ronny Meinkøhn, CFO

Johan Fredrik Gjesdal, COO Land Based

Kristian Botnen, COO Sea Based Nordic

Glenn Mo, COO Egersund Net

Hemang Rishi, CEO Observe Technologies

For registration of in-person attendance please use the following link to register your participation by June 2: Link to register your participation .

The plenary presentations and Q&A sessions will be held in English and can also be viewed live in a webcast at:

A recording will be made available on our website.

AKVA Group will arrange for transport from Sola Airport in Stavanger at 10:00 with a return at 19:30. All participants are welcome to stay and join the AKVA Group management for the evening.

AKVA Group is looking forward to welcoming you and hope to see you at Klepp.

Dated: 28 April 2025

AKVA group ASA

Web:

CONTACTS: