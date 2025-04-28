Spotted, Cornered, Gone: The Silent Chase For The Pahalgam Killers

According to The Indian Express , security teams managed to locate the attackers not once, but at least four times. Every time, they slipped away.

Once there was even an exchange of fire deep inside the woods. But it ended the same way: with the killers vanishing into the forest.

Sources told IE said the terrorists were tracked down using a mix of local tips, intelligence feeds, and endless foot patrols.

But tracking someone in these woods is nothing like chasing them in the open. Visibility drops, gunfire echoes off the trees, and the terrain eats up time.

“It's a cat and mouse game,” an officer told the newspaper.“Sometimes we almost have them. Sometimes we see them. But they're gone before we can close in. It's thick forest. You can lose a man five feet away from you.”

The first real sighting came near Hapat Nar village. Forces rushed in. But between the trees and the rocky gullies, the attackers melted away.

Later, they popped up again in the forests of Kulgam. A brief firefight broke out. Then nothing but silence. Again near the Tral ridge. Again around Kokernag. And the chase kept turning cold.

Part of the problem, sources said, is how careful the terrorists have been. Normally, men on the run need supplies - food, water, help - and that's when they get spotted in villages. But this group is different.

One night, they raided a house for food and slipped away before anyone could even react. By the time word got to the patrol teams, the Pahalgam attackers were already gone. No trail. No witnesses.

The geography isn't helping either. Kishtwar range, which should have been buried under snow, is open this year. Without the snow, it's just another way out - a hidden route south toward the thicker jungles of Jammu. It's a harder place to track and a softer target for infiltrators.

“There's a front door to Kashmir, and there's a back door through Jammu,” another officer said.“And that back door isn't locked as tight.”

For now, the forces are betting that pressure will break the attackers. That one mistake - one call, one careless move - will give them away.

Two stolen mobile phones from the tourists they killed might be the key. Intelligence agencies are watching closely for any signal, any cross-border message.

But until that slip happens, the forests of South Kashmir are still hiding the men who tore apart a peaceful meadow just days ago. And the hunt goes on.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now