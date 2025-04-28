Govt Objects To BBC Reportage On Pahalgam, Terming Of Terrorists As 'Militants'

In a communication to Jackie Martin, BBC's India Head, the Ministry of External Affairs has conveyed the country's strong sentiments regarding their reporting on the terror attack at Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

“A formal letter has been sent to the BBC on terming terrorists as militants. The External Publicity Division of the MEA will be monitoring the reporting of the BBC,” the official said.

