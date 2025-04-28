Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Govt Objects To BBC Reportage On Pahalgam, Terming Of Terrorists As 'Militants'

2025-04-28 03:14:39
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The government has written a formal letter to the BBC, conveying India's strong sentiments on its Pahalgam terror attack reportage and terming terrorists 'militants', officials said on Monday.

In a communication to Jackie Martin, BBC's India Head, the Ministry of External Affairs has conveyed the country's strong sentiments regarding their reporting on the terror attack at Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

“A formal letter has been sent to the BBC on terming terrorists as militants. The External Publicity Division of the MEA will be monitoring the reporting of the BBC,” the official said.

