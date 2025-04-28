Police Issues Advisory To Media In North Kashmir's Bandipora

JK Police logo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that it has come to notice of Bandipora police that certain media channels /social media handlers are sharing footage of security forces operational areas without the consent of concerned Police officers.

In a statement, the police said that Bandipora Police issues an advisory urging Media houses and social media handlers to uphold online decorum and refrain from sharing or amplifying content that disrupts peace and security/law and order.

“Bandipora Police is actively monitoring social media platforms for any malicious content aimed at disturbing peace. Strict legal action will be taken against violators under the relevant provisions of the law,”.

The police spokesman further stated that the advisory emphasizes the responsibility of media channels/ individuals to act prudently in their online interactions to maintain peace and unity within the region.

Police further appealed to all media platforms to engage responsibly and urge everyone to avoid sharing divisive content and to contribute positively to the digital space.”

Bandipora police reiterates its commitment to fostering a safe and secure online ecosystem. Bandipora police also encourages citizens to report any instances of malicious or harmful content through the official helpline or email, reads the statement.