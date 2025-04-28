Nothing Achieved, Nothing Will Be Achieved By Terrorism: Dy CM

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Choudhary said that Pakistan must realise that it has gained nothing from its decades-long interference in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Words fall short to condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam. We equally share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones. Our guests were killed, and it is a matter of deep sorrow for all of us,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that even after more than 35 years of attempts to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has achieved nothing and will continue to fail in the future.

