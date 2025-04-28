403
N-Korea reveals specifics of troop deployment to Russia
(MENAFN) North Korea has officially confirmed the deployment of its military forces to fight alongside Russian troops, following a personal order from leader Kim Jong-un. According to the country’s state media, Kim directed North Korean forces to join Russian operations aimed at driving out Ukrainian forces, particularly in the Kursk region, which was claimed to be part of the effort to “annihilate Ukrainian neo-Nazi occupiers.”
The announcement, made on Monday, came after Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov praised the role played by North Korean troops in the successful liberation of Kursk from Ukrainian control. The operation was described as a victory, with the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) citing a statement from North Korea’s Central Military Commission confirming the deployment.
The deployment was carried out under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang, which was formalized in December. This agreement ensures mutual military support in case of an attack, with both parties pledging assistance under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
Ukraine’s efforts to capture Kursk began in August, when it launched an offensive with some of its most elite units, equipped with Western weapons. Initially, Ukrainian forces made some headway and seized several settlements, but their advance was halted by Russian troops.
The North Korean military's involvement in the conflict has been linked to the activation of Article 4 of the partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea. This clause allows for mutual defense, leading Kim Jong-un to authorize the deployment of troops and inform the Kremlin.
Pyongyang stressed that its military actions in Russia were fully aligned with the UN Charter and international law, framing the troop deployment as a legitimate exercise of the defense agreement. Prior to the confirmation, there had been speculation about North Korean involvement, but both Pyongyang and Moscow had remained silent on the issue.
