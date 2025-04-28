Drones Attack Kremniy Plant Producing Microelectronics For Russian Missiles In Bryansk CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Bryansk, Russia, drones once again attacked the Kremniy plant, where microelectronics are produced for missile systems, the Pantsir air defense systems, Iskander missiles, radar systems (RLS), electronic warfare systems (EW), and UAVs.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram .

"In Bryansk, the Kremniy plant was once again attacked by unidentified drones. The plant produces microelectronics for missile systems, the Pantsir air defense systems, Iskander missiles, as well as for RLS, EW systems, and Russian UAVs," the post reads.

Kovalenko reminded that there had already been many attacks, and the plant had previously suspended operations.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January, the Kremniy EL plant in Bryansk, Russia, which produces microelectronics for missile systems and UAVs, had suspended operations following a Ukrainian drone attack.