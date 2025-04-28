War Update: 168 Combat Engagements On Frontline Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 27, there were 168 combat engagements on the frontline, with the highest number occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , sharing operational information as of 08:00 on Monday, April 28, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy, using its advantage in manpower, is attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on them. In total, 168 engagements were recorded over the past day," the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, yesterday the enemy launched 83 airstrikes at Ukrainian positions and populated areas, dropping 165 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy conducted 5,089 shellings, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 2,337 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of the following populated places: Semenivka in Chernihiv region, Prokhody, Myropilske, Maryine, Uhroidy, Velykyi Prykil in Sumy region, Zirka, Kostiantynivka, Novopil, Zelene Pole in Donetsk region, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Lukianivske in Zaporizhzhia region, and the city of Kherson.

Throughout the past day, the aviation, rocket forces, and artillery of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck two clusters of enemy personnel, four command posts, and three enemy artillery systems.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , three enemy attacks were repelled near Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , 20 enemy assaults were repelled near Nadia, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Myrne, and towards Novyi Mir.

In the Siversk sector , two enemy offensive actions were halted toward Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , 16 engagements were recorded near Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, and towards Maiske, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , nine attacks took place near Ozarianivka, Dachne, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 64 enemy assault actions near Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Troitske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Bahatyr, Nadiivka, and towards Oleksiivka, Pokrovsk, and Malynivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , 13 enemy attacks were stopped near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, and towards Odradne.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy attempted one advance near Lobkove.

In the Prydniprovske sector , one unsuccessful enemy attempt to advance was recorded.

In the Huliaipole sector , no combat engagements recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue restraining the enemy in the Kursk sector . Yesterday, the enemy carried out seven airstrikes, dropped 13 guided aerial bombs, conducted 302 shellings, including nine from MLRS. Also, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 enemy assaults.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces have already lost nearly 949,800 troops killed or wounded since the large-scale invasion started, including 1,160 over the past day alone.

