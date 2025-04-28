Security Forces Foil Major Infiltration Attempt At Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, Kill 54 Militants

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Security forces successfully thwarted a major infiltration attempt along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing 54 militants, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR reported that during the nights of April 25-26 and again on April 26-27, security forces detected the movement of a large group of militants attempting to cross into Pakistan in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

Acting swiftly, the forces launched an operation that effectively prevented the infiltration. A significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered during the action.

Intelligence reports indicated that the militants were infiltrating under the instructions of their "foreign masters" to carry out large-scale terrorist activities within Pakistan.

The ISPR further noted that at a time when India is leveling baseless allegations against Pakistan, the activities of these militants reveal whose interests they are serving.

The ISPR emphasized that this operation marks the highest number of militants eliminated in a single counter-terrorism action to date.