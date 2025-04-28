Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Heatwave Grips Peshawar, Sindh, South Punjab, And Balochistan With Temperatures Soaring Above Normal

2025-04-28 03:11:20
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast continued heatwave conditions today across Peshawar, Sindh, South Punjab, and various parts of Balochistan, with temperatures expected to remain up to 7 degrees Celsius above normal.

According to the Met Office, cities including Peshawar, Lahore, Sargodha, and Multan are likely to experience temperatures of 40°C or higher. Meanwhile, areas such as Sukkur, Nawabshah, Mithi, Sibi, and Turbat could see scorching temperatures reaching 45°C or above.

Yesterday, Nawabshah recorded the highest temperature in the country at a blistering 48°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 36°C and 38°C. The humidity level stands at 76 percent, with sea breezes blowing at a speed of 9 kilometers per hour.

