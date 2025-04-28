Heatwave Grips Peshawar, Sindh, South Punjab, And Balochistan With Temperatures Soaring Above Normal
According to the Met Office, cities including Peshawar, Lahore, Sargodha, and Multan are likely to experience temperatures of 40°C or higher. Meanwhile, areas such as Sukkur, Nawabshah, Mithi, Sibi, and Turbat could see scorching temperatures reaching 45°C or above.
Yesterday, Nawabshah recorded the highest temperature in the country at a blistering 48°C.
In Karachi, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 36°C and 38°C. The humidity level stands at 76 percent, with sea breezes blowing at a speed of 9 kilometers per hour.
