403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modi Threatens with ‘harshest response’ to Kashmir Attack
(MENAFN) Indian Premier Narendra Modi paid his respects to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Sunday.
He strongly condemned the tragic loss of lives and reiterated New Delhi's unwavering determination to bring the culprits to justice.
In his address on a radio show, Modi began by expressing his profound sorrow over the massacre, where 26 tourists were killed while visiting a popular tourist spot on April 22.
The attack marked a devastating tragedy and highlighted the cruelty of the assailants.
This was the second time in a matter of days that Modi promised justice to the grieving families. During a political rally in Bihar state, he pledged to hunt down the murderers, vowing to pursue them to the “end of the earth.”
Speaking in English, which is rare for him, he made it clear that India would locate, track, and punish every terrorist and their collaborators.
“Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken.
Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack,” Modi said.
He further emphasized, “The conspirators and perpetrators of this attack will face the harshest response. The harshest punishment.”
He strongly condemned the tragic loss of lives and reiterated New Delhi's unwavering determination to bring the culprits to justice.
In his address on a radio show, Modi began by expressing his profound sorrow over the massacre, where 26 tourists were killed while visiting a popular tourist spot on April 22.
The attack marked a devastating tragedy and highlighted the cruelty of the assailants.
This was the second time in a matter of days that Modi promised justice to the grieving families. During a political rally in Bihar state, he pledged to hunt down the murderers, vowing to pursue them to the “end of the earth.”
Speaking in English, which is rare for him, he made it clear that India would locate, track, and punish every terrorist and their collaborators.
“Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken.
Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack,” Modi said.
He further emphasized, “The conspirators and perpetrators of this attack will face the harshest response. The harshest punishment.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment