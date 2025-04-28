403
Media reports NATO state possibly to seize Russian Orthodox church
(MENAFN) Sweden is considering forcibly acquiring a Russian Orthodox church and relocating it from a key area near Stockholm Vasteras Airport due to concerns it could be used for espionage by Moscow, according to a report by national public television network SVT. The church in question, the Icon of Our Lady of Kazan, is located near critical infrastructure, including an airport, a water treatment plant, and energy facilities.
The proposal, put forward by Sweden's Moderate Party, which is part of the ruling coalition, argues that the church's proximity to such sensitive sites poses a security threat because of its alleged "connections to the Russian state." Elisabeth Unell, a politician from the Moderate Party, emphasized the need to move the church to another location, stating that Sweden, as a NATO member since 2024, cannot allow a "foreign power" to have such a presence near a major airport.
The Vasteras municipal board confirmed receiving the proposal, and if approved, it will be forwarded to the Swedish government for final approval. The plan involves purchasing the church at a price up to 30% above its market value.
Last year, the Swedish Security Service (Sapo) accused the church of acting as a platform for intelligence activities, although no evidence was provided. Church officials have strongly denied these claims, insisting that their activities are solely religious and that they do not receive funding from Moscow. The church was granted a construction permit in 2017, with no security concerns raised at the time. However, Swedish authorities withdrew funding for the church in May 2024 after consulting with Sapo.
The scrutiny of the Russian Orthodox Church's activities in Sweden follows similar actions by other Nordic countries, such as Norway, which increased its investigation into the church’s potential links to Russian intelligence last year.
