Qatar, UK Eye Broader Cooperation At Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and the UK signed a letter of intent in the field of peace and reconciliation, and also expressed their aim to enhance cooperation in several areas, as part of the outcomes of the second strategic dialogue held in Doha yesterday.

This was announced during a joint press conference by Prime Minister and Minster of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and UK Foreign Secretary H E David Lammy yesterday.

“To strengthen this [Qatar-UK] partnership, and within the framework of our second strategic dialogue, we announce the signing of a letter of intent for cooperation in the fields of peace, reconciliation, and conflict resolution,” said the Prime Minister.



“We also held the first development working group to build on joint efforts on humanitarian and global health challenges and create joint development initiatives in light of doubling joint funding for development cooperation to $100m, he said, adding Qatar and the UK will explore joint programmes in priority areas, including, but not limited to, the Gaza Strip, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the second strategic dialogue follows the historic state visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the UK in December 2024, during which His Highness held talks with UK Prime Minister H E Keir Starmer, where both sides agreed on pathways to enhance the partnership.

The second Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue was held under the theme“Partners for the Future,” highlighting the strong commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties in different areas.

“The second strategic dialogue is another step towards moving relations between UK and Qatar,” said the Prime Minister, adding that cooperation in defence, security, diplomacy, humanitarian work and fighting terrorism, modern technology, AI and healthcare and other areas will be enhanced.

He also announced the launch a working group between Qatar and UK in the fields of technology, science and innovation.

Referring to Qatar–UK trade partnership, the Prime Minister highlighted that Qatar has invested more than £40bn in the UK and the bilateral trade in 2024 was £1.6bn.

“We consider the UK as one of the most important partners in the field of investment...Our investments in Britain contribute to supporting the growth of the British economy and development in both countries,” he said.

Sharing similar thoughts, the UK Foreign Secretary said the dialogue has been fruitful.“This partnership, built on mutual ambition, will generate jobs, growth, and investment in both of our countries,” he said.

Lammy described the relationship between Qatar and the UK as a“long-standing and enduring partnership,” adding that it is becoming unmatched in its strength and significance.

“This partnership is going from strength to strength,” he said.

According to Lammy, the people to people links between Qatar and the UK have grown strong as tourism from the United Kingdom to Qatar has grown and many visit London and other places from Qatar.

He also extended UK's appreciation for Qatar's efforts to mediate a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza, including three people that were linked to the UK.

Lammy emphasised that Qatar and the UK are committed to a viable path to peace and a two-state solution in Palestine and both countries are working closely on joint efforts in Gaza, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and in all areas where cooperation is crucial to easing human suffering.