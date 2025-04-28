Acting CEO Of QMC Meets Vietnamese Ambassador

Acting CEO of Qatar Media Corporation H E Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Ambassador of Vietnam to Qatar H E Nguyen Huy Hiap, Vice-President of Voice of Vietnam Radio (VOV) Dr. Vo Hai Quang, and the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations between the two countries in the media field, and reviewed a number of issues of common interest in the media field.

