Awqaf Minister Opens Exhibition Accompanying 'Jzoor' Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim opened yesterday the exhibition accompanying the“Jzoor 'roots': authenticity and extension” campaign, which is supervised by the women's activities division of the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance and continues until May 15.

The Jzoor campaign comes as part of the efforts of the women's activities division of the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance to instil the values ​​of authenticity and belonging, particularly among young people.

It also contributes effectively to consolidating the features of Islamic identity and strengthening values, religious, and cultural belonging within society, preserving the characteristics that distinguish the Islamic nation and make it the best nation brought forth for mankind.

The campaign was held under the slogan“Jzoor,” a symbolic reference to a return to the fixed origins from which the Islamic and Arab nation derives their values ​​and identity.

The“Jzoor: authenticity and extension” campaign focuses on highlighting three key components of identity: religion, the Arabic language, and history. This reflects the campaign's message and vision of returning to the faith, language, and history that shape the Muslim person's personality. These roots are derived from sound faith, a rich historical legacy, and the Arabic language, which represents the essence of our identity.

The“Jzoor” exhibition is the beating heart of the campaign, offering a rich interactive experience for visitors of all ages through educational corners and visual displays that explore the components of Islamic identity. A number of entities concerned with identity issues are participating in the exhibition, including the“Howiati” Center and the“Eid women's center.” The exhibition is accompanied by a series of lectures and cultural seminars.