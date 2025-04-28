Editors-In-Chief Of Qatari Newspapers Stress Importance Of Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Several editors-in-chief of Qatari newspapers emphasised the importance of the second strategic dialogue between Qatar and the United Kingdom, which held in Doha yesterday.

This dialogue comes in light of the close historical ties between the two countries and the sensitive developments taking place in the region, most notably of which is the current situation in the Gaza Strip, considering that these developments require consultation and the exchange of views and ideas between Doha and London.

In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the editors-in-chief said that this round of the Qatar-UK strategic dialogue is an extension of many previous meetings between the two countries, all of which aimed to strengthen their partnership and consult on issues of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional and international levels, with their shared aspiration to advance this positive and fruitful strategic cooperation in all fields.

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi said the dialogue continues both sides' high-profile meetings and visits and amplifies the previously achieved cooperation and coordination.

He added that Qatari citizens view this strategic dialogue as a milestone that will boost the existing economic partnerships and cooperation to resolve complex challenges facing the Arab region.

Al-Shafi said that it will also enhance partnerships in the areas of trade, investment amid the emerging world trade disputes and market turmoil and promote cooperation in the areas of sustainable economy transition, life sciences and creative industries, and cultures.

Also on the table will be the UK's support for Qatar's conflict-resolution efforts in international forums alongside the situation in the Gaza Strip, the ongoing Israeli aggression and violation of the sovereignty of some Arab countries, primarily Syria and Lebanon, he concluded.

Editor-in-Chief of Al-Watan newspaper Mohammad Hajji affirmed that this year's strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the UK is being held at a very sensitive time, amid significant events and developments that are taking place in the region.

He considered the second strategic dialogue a good opportunity to emphasize the distinguished historical relations between the two friendly countries and to discuss various aspects related to those relations, including political, economic, and security issues, as well as other issues of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

Hajji highlighted Qatar's efforts to resolve disputes through negotiation and the country's adoption of mediation diplomacy in this context, in addition to its positive endeavours towards sustainability and promoting international peace and security, which have always been acknowledged and hailed globally.

Editor-in-Chief of Al-Raya Abdullah Taleb Al Marri said the specialised working groups as part of the second Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue would elevate bilateral relations to broader horizons.

Highlighting both sides' shared plans to maintain the significant progress achieved in bilateral cooperation, he said they can reach a closer partnership in the areas of trade, investment, and global challenges settlement.

Al Marri called on both sides to enhance cooperation in technological innovation, sustainable green economy transition, life sciences, creative industries, and the exchange of knowledge on conflict resolution, among other areas.

He added that the bilateral, regional, and international topics on the agenda would foster coordination and cooperation across developmental and humanitarian fields.