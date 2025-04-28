Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has introduced a new national strategy aiming to transform Poland into an economic powerhouse safeguarded by the strongest military in the region. He unveiled this plan during a speech marking the 1,000th anniversary of the Kingdom of Poland’s founding, delivered in Gniezno, where the first Polish king, Boleslaw the Brave, was crowned.Tusk presented the "National Piast Doctrine," named after Poland's first ruling dynasty, which rests on three key pillars. The first pillar focuses on creating the "strongest army in the region," capable of defending Poland from threats in all directions—whether from the east, west, or south. He emphasized learning from the current war beyond Poland’s borders to strengthen military readiness.The second pillar calls for building the "strongest economy in the region." Tusk highlighted Poland’s growing role as a leader in European economic growth, stating that the country is on the brink of being recognized globally for its economic success.The third pillar revolves around enhancing Poland’s political influence, both within the EU and internationally. Tusk stressed the importance of maintaining strong ties with the United States, which is Poland’s most important ally. In this context, Polish President Andrzej Duda reportedly urged the U.S. to move part of its nuclear arsenal to Poland, though U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance expressed skepticism about such a move.Poland has been a key supporter of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, providing significant military aid. Tusk also pointed out Poland’s plans to protect its economic interests and benefit from future reconstruction efforts in Ukraine after the war.While Polish officials call for stronger militarization in response to perceived threats from Russia, Moscow dismisses these claims, accusing NATO and EU leaders of inflating fears to justify increased defense spending.

