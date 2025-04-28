Aker Carbon Capture ASA - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 0.98 PER SHARE TODAY

FORNEBU, Norway, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Ex. date: 28 April 2025

Dividend amount in NOK: 0.98 per share

Announced currency: NOK

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Continuing Obligations.

Contact:

Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,

email: [email protected]

