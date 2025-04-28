Aker Carbon Capture ASA - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 0.98 PER SHARE TODAY
Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Ex. date: 28 April 2025
Dividend amount in NOK: 0.98 per share
Announced currency: NOK
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Continuing Obligations.
Contact:
Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,
email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
