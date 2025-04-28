403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
McDonald's Denies Rumors of Returning to Russia
(MENAFN) On Saturday, McDonald’s dismissed rumors suggesting its potential return to Russia, clarifying that a recent trademark renewal in the country was solely intended to protect its intellectual property.
This statement was issued through the company's Ukraine office on the platform X.
McDonald’s reaffirmed its stance, emphasizing that it “remains committed to its values” and highlighting that it exited the Russian market in May 2022, condemning Russia's military actions against Ukraine.
The company further explained that intellectual property is one of its most valuable assets, and McDonald’s regularly renews the ownership rights of its trademarks globally.
This practice is done even in countries where the company no longer operates, in order to safeguard the brand and prevent unauthorized use by third parties.
McDonald’s reiterated that its exit from Russia was aligned with its corporate principles, underscoring that “We stay true to these values.”
The company had completed the sale of its Russian operations nearly two years ago, becoming one of the first major international corporations to take such a step following the onset of the war.
This statement was issued through the company's Ukraine office on the platform X.
McDonald’s reaffirmed its stance, emphasizing that it “remains committed to its values” and highlighting that it exited the Russian market in May 2022, condemning Russia's military actions against Ukraine.
The company further explained that intellectual property is one of its most valuable assets, and McDonald’s regularly renews the ownership rights of its trademarks globally.
This practice is done even in countries where the company no longer operates, in order to safeguard the brand and prevent unauthorized use by third parties.
McDonald’s reiterated that its exit from Russia was aligned with its corporate principles, underscoring that “We stay true to these values.”
The company had completed the sale of its Russian operations nearly two years ago, becoming one of the first major international corporations to take such a step following the onset of the war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment