Vancouver Incident Leaves 11 Dead, Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday evening in Vancouver, Canada, when a driver crashed into a crowd at a street festival, leaving at least 11 people dead, with many others injured, some critically, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
Interim Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai stated that the victims, both male and female, included "very young people." He added that the driver had a notable history of interactions with police and "health-care professionals related to mental health."
"This is the darkest day in Vancouver's history," Rai remarked.
The event occurred just after 8 p.m. (0300 GMT) near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party was taking place. Reports indicate that a black SUV struck pedestrians near food trucks, leaving several victims on the ground.
A 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his shock on social media, stating: "I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening. We are monitoring the situation closely."
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim also reacted, stating: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event. We will work to provide more information as soon as we can."
Lapu Lapu Day, named after a Filipino indigenous leader who resisted Spanish colonization in the 16th century, was officially recognized by the province of British Columbia in 2023. The day is widely celebrated by the Filipino community, particularly in Vancouver, the largest city in the province.
Philippine Ambassador to Canada Maria Andrelita Austria described the attack as a "senseless tragedy" in an interview aired on Sunday morning.
