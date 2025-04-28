Introducing The New Carbonhand: Smarter And More Supportive Than Ever

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioservo is excited to unveil the latest innovation in grip-strengthening technology, the New Carbonhand glove. This advanced glove features several enhancements and is designed to support different types of grips to make everyday tasks easier and more accessible. This also means that more people can benefit from Carbonhand.

A new era of hand support begins with the launch of the new Carbonhand from Bioservo. This next-generation assistive glove is designed to help individuals with impaired grip strength regain independence in the most important part of life - the everyday. Whether buttoning a shirt, holding a toothbrush, pouring a glass of water, or sharing a meal, Carbonhand offers natural, powerful support to make essential tasks easier and more accessible.

With a range of thoughtful upgrades, the new Carbonhand is more adaptable and user-friendly than ever. One key enhancement is the ability to choose between support for the middle and ring fingers or the index and middle fingers. This makes it possible to customize the glove to better match each user's specific movement patterns and everyday needs - making simple actions like lifting a mug or opening a jar more manageable.

The glove also features an improved calibration system that allows for direct adjustments to finger length, right from the glove itself. With a quick press of a button, therapists and users can ensure a more comfortable and secure fit in seconds - helping users stay confident and comfortable while performing daily routines.

Carbonhand's design has also been updated for ease of use. A new one-step arm strap system connects directly to the glove's cable, making it faster and easier to put on and take off. The straps stay in place after removal, so it's ready to go the next time - a small change that can make a big difference in a busy morning or before heading out the door.

For those with limited finger mobility, the updated palm sensor offers an extra layer of support. Now adjustable through the Bioservo app, the sensor can be fine-tuned for increased sensitivity, allowing users to grip everyday items like a teacup or have a secure hold on a stair railing simply by touching them with the palm. This gives more people the ability to participate fully in daily life - with confidence, comfort, and control.

The new Carbonhand is more than an assistive device - it's a step toward greater independence in the routines that matter most. Designed with our users in mind, it offers a powerful, intuitive solution for everyday support.

About Carbonhand

Carbonhand is a cutting-edge grip-strengthening glove specifically designed for people with weakened grip strength or reduced hand function. Featuring advanced pressure sensors, the glove detects when additional support is required and automatically applies the necessary force to ensure a firm and secure grip on various objects. This assistive device is ideal for individuals affected by a range of conditions, including spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, ALS, myositis, and orthopedic injuries. By compensating for the loss of grip strength and hand function, the user can perform daily activities that they find difficult to perform or cannot do without the glove.

For more information, please contact:

Petter Bäckgren, CEO, Bioservo AB

Phone: +46 70 555 69 97

Email: [email protected]

Mikael Wester, Marketing Director, Bioservo AB

Phone: +46 70 721 12 80

Email: [email protected]

About Bioservo AB

Bioservo AB is a global leader in wearable muscle-strengthening systems, dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals who need extra strength and endurance. Our innovative products, including the Carbonhand, are designed to empower users to regain independence and manage their daily lives with confidence. Headquartered in Kista, Sweden, Bioservo AB holds a unique position in the development of soft active exoskeletons for the hand. For more information, please visit

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4140419

The following files are available for download: