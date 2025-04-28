Amol Parashar-Starrer Drama Series ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ Set For May 9 Premiere

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak-starrer Gram Chikitsalay, a heart-warming drama series, is all set to stream from May 9 on Prime Video.

The series also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in pivotal roles

Produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), the five-part series follows the journey of Dr. Prabhat, an ambitious city doctor, who navigates bureaucratic hurdles, sceptical locals, and small-town eccentricities to revive a nearly defunct Public Health Center in a remote village.

"At Prime Video, our mission extends beyond entertainment – we're committed to showcasing India's vibrant tapestry through stories that resonate universally while celebrating our distinct local flavours. Gram Chikitsalay embodies this vision perfectly," said Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Prime Video India.

"This series masterfully weaves together comedy and compelling social commentary, following an idealistic young doctor thrust into the heart of rural India. The story takes viewers through a journey that's both uniquely Indian and universally human.“

"With Gram Chikitsalay, we bring to life a heartfelt and inspiring story that delves into the challenges and triumphs of rural healthcare, told through a lens that is both humorous and deeply relatable," said Vijay Koshy, president, The Viral Fever.

Koshy added: "At its core, the series is about resilience, connection, and the pursuit of change against all odds. Through Dr. Prabhat's journey, we explore universal themes of idealism meeting reality. He isn't just fighting diseases; he's challenging deeply rooted systems, prejudices, and the status quo – all while learning that change is a two-way street. Amol Parashar has done a splendid job bringing this character to life.”

Gram Chikitsalay is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra (creator and director of Panchayat), written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava, and directed by Rahul Pandey.